Green groups slam new lower pollution standards

Durban - Environmental groups have criticised the government’s introduction of lower pollution standards for industry that came into effect on April 1, saying the economy should switch to renewable energy and put people before profits, especially with the global Covid-19 crisis. Environment, Forestry and Fisheries minister Barbara Creecy last week gazetted the doubling of the minimum emissions standards for sulphur dioxide (SO2), weakening the limit from 500mg/Nm3 to 1000mg/Nm3. GroundWork director, Bobby Peek, said the raising of the current limit of 3500mg/Nm3 to 500mg/Nm3 had been agreed by multiple stakeholders in 2010. He said businesses were allowed a 10-year time frame to retrofit their plants to be able to reduce emissions in time for the new regulations. However, he said many firms had not done so before the April 1 deadline. “In 2010 these standards were set in a very democratic process agreed by all. Immediately after that Sasol and Eskom asked for exclusions, and have played the government into this position where it (government) is compromising, and this will cause people to die,” Peek said.

“It’s no use cutting them slack and reducing pollution limits, but when they don’t meet the limit, what is she going to do? They aren’t even meeting the present standards. It’s not the international norm to allow for the pollution and killing of people,” Peek said.

“The international norm now is that governments are starting to realise that we are in deep, deep trouble and we need to act urgently not only to switch to renewable energy, but to switch society to be able to respond to people’s needs first and not to profit,” he said.

Greenpeace Africa climate and energy campaigner, Bukelwa Nzimande, said the lower limit could not be justified.

“In a time of great fear and uncertainty, South Africa needs to see that the government has the courage and political will to address issues that have threatened and now continue to threaten, our livelihoods.

“It defies all logic and humanity that, in a global crisis, Minister Creecy has made a decision that indicates the opposite: that South African lives are less valuable than profits,” Nzimande said.

Nzmande said evidence showed that air pollution exposure could lead to increased incidence and severity of some respiratory infections.

“Doubling the SO2 limits in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic is nothing short of irresponsible, and a flagrant disregard for the health and humanity of the people of South Africa,” Nzimande said. He added that “big polluters” like Eskom and Sasol had been trying to “dodge their accountability” for years.

“Weakening the limits further means they can do so with minimal effort, and mutes the urgency of a just transition to renewable energy.

“In the face of a mountain of evidence that a pro-pollution decision will only lead to more unnecessary deaths, the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has shown that its loyalties lie with polluters, not people,” Nzimande said.

Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson, Albi Modise, said that the revised limit would achieve a 58% reduction in total emissions. He said it was merely a coincidence that the new levels had been published when Covid-19 broke out in the country.

“It will significantly improve compliance compared to the current state of air, in which sulphur dioxide emissions are measured at 3500/Nm and above.

“The amendment of these standards followed a public participation process which provided significant input from stakeholders. The considerations taken into account include a commitment to progressive improvement in air quality, submissions made on measures required to enable retro­fitting of old plants and associated socio-economic implications,” Modise said.

He said the standard for plants built after 2010 remained at 500mg/Nm3.

At present, neither Eskom nor Sasol, the major emitters of sulphur dioxide, meet current minimum standards for plants constructed prior to 2010.

“A technical and cost benefit analysis undertaken by independent scientists, including departmental specialists, has shown that to comply with the standard of 500mg/Nm3, Eskom and Sasol respectively would have to invest significantly based on the sheer size of the installed boilers and complex integrated systems linked to production of synfuels,” Modise said.

He said that given the parastatals’ current financial situation it was unlikely they would achieve this goal in the near future. However, he said Sasol had committed to the department that it would achieve the revised standards by 2025. Eskom’s submission in this regard was still awaited, he said.

