Green light to in-sourcing security, cleaning staff in eThekwini Metro

Durban - Security personnel and cleaners in the eThekwini Municipality are set to be in-sourced by the metro. ActionSA put forward the motion for the staff to be in-sourced and it was approved during the council meeting on Tuesday. Their motion initially only spoke on security guards but was amended to include cleaners.

The party said by insourcing the staff, it would end the exploitation they endured at the hands of labour brokers. It was not immediately clear how many staff members were affected and the related cost implications. ActionSA chairperson and councillor Zwakele Mncwango said they welcomed the victory of the motion they had tabled to the speaker, Thabani Nyawose.

He thanked the ANC, IFP, EFF and other opposition parties yesterday for “doing the right thing” in supporting the motion. “We have previously maintained that we will table the discussions of insourcing across all government departments during the coalition discussions prior to the 2024 elections, and with this victory, the future is promising for our people,” he said. The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal said in a statement it welcomed the metro’s decision to insource security guards and cleaners.

“This victory is for all our hard-working fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters who for years have had to bear the brunt of exploitation and being underpaid by third parties, as they will now be able to get all the benefits that come with working directly for the government.” DA councillor Mzamo Billy said part of the problem leading to the exploitation of these workers was that tenders were manipulated by officials, resulting in unsuitable companies being appointed. “The idea of insourcing security guards to try to eliminate some of these self-created challenges (poor treatment and exploitation of workers because ill-qualified companies are appointed), offer decent salaries to security guards abused by ANC-aligned private companies and improve guards’ working conditions, is welcomed by the DA,” he said.

ADeC councillor Visvin Reddy said: “We believe that these workers, who are essential to the functioning of the municipality, have been exploited by private companies for far too long. “The insourcing of security guards and cleaning staff in eThekwini Municipality will benefit not only the workers, but also the municipality and the public it serves. “The municipality will be able to better control and manage the quality of the services provided, while the workers will receive fairer wages and better working conditions.”