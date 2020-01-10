Grieving families mourn taxi crash victims









KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli together with Ilembe District Municipality Mayor Cllr Siduduzo Gumede,Kwa-Dukuza Local Municipality Acting Mayor Cllr Dolly Govender and Kwa-Dukuza Local Municipality Speaker Cllr Phumlile Zulu during the memorial service R102 road crash victims Picture: Mbuytiselo Ndlovu Durban - Residents and families of the deceased gathered yesterday to mourn the eight people who died in a taxi crash on the R102 between Shakaskraal and Umhlali on January 3. Nkululeko Sibiya, whose aunt Lindokuhle Sibiya, 40, died in the accident, said she had played a huge role in the family’s life. “We usually called on her as she was the head of the family who always had ideas,”said Sibiya. He said his aunt’s death came after another relative was killed in an accident last year. “My aunt left her two daughters, and the way this accident happened we are still in shock as a family, and it is painful,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of other bereaved families, Nomkhosi Khambule said they were still shaken by the sudden loss of their loved ones.

Her sister, Noluthando Ntseka, died in the crash. She said her young child kept asking for her mother.

“It would be better if we had a chance just to say goodbye to my sister,” said Khambule.

SA National Taxi Council provincial chairperson Boy Zondi said the industry needed to take some responsibility for the incident.

“It’s hard to console people who have lost their loved ones when you are somehow responsible for their loss. That taxi was overloaded, and as the industry we need to take some responsibility,” he said.

Zondi said the taxi had the capacity to carry 15 people, but had been loaded with 22 people at the time of the crash.

“Our colleagues in the industry know this is against the law. It’s time passengers also stand up for themselves and refuse to be squeezed in when a taxi is full,”he said.

He added that some commuters had pleaded with drivers to be “squeezed in” and even volunteered to stand during the trip.

“I recently stopped a taxi from KwaXimba to Pietermaritzburg where there had been a tragic accident. The taxi was overloaded, carrying 22 passengers, and the passengers were the ones who were fighting, saying they were in a hurry and did not want to leave the taxi,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Bheki Ntuli, said while investigations were ongoing, it was believed that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of the vehicle which rolled down an embankment.

“By the end of January there will be speed humps on the R102. The team is still investigating the accident and one that happened in Vryheid where 10 people lost their lives in a taxi.”

The Department of Transport said that together with the Road Accident Fund, it would assist the bereaved families with funeral arrangements.

The Mercury