Group of armed suspects arrested for forcefully taking over Durban High Court construction site

Durban A group of armed suspects, believed to be from a business forum, forced their way onto a Durban High Court construction site and chased workers and contractors away earlier this week. Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) spokesperson Thami Mchunu said the incident occurred at about 8am on Tuesday morning.

Mchunu said a heavily-armed group of men allegedly from a local development forum forced access to the site. “(They) stopped workers and chased away contractors appointed by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in an attempt to gain control of the construction site,” he said. He said the acting Director-General of the Department, Mr Imtiaz Fazel, then issued an instruction for SAPS to be called for assistance and for charges to be laid.

“SAPS and the SAPS Tactical Team responded, arresting six people in the process,” said Mchunu. Fazel commended the SAPS for their swift and decisive action in arresting those responsible for the invasion of the site. “It is such disruptions that have led to delays in many projects, disrupting service delivery and holding the country to ransom.

“We would like to reiterate that as a department, we will prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who seeks to illegally benefit from state infrastructure projects,” said Faizel. Mchunu said the High Court redevelopment and renovation project by the DPWI started in May last year and is expected to be completed in September 2025. He said the cost of the redevelopment is R850 million.

“The project done for the Department of Justice is for the redevelopment of the Durban High Court, including renovating the existing historic building, as well as the construction of two new buildings to accommodate additional courtrooms and High Court staff,” said Mchunu. Due to construction, court staff were relocated, he said. Mchunu said the temporary site of the Durban High Court is at the Durban Magistrates Court, and the provision of alternative buildings was completed on December 7, 2021.