Durban - WHILE a petition to have axed deputy mayor Fawzia Peer reinstated is gaining momentum online, those close to her say she was devastated to hear that she had been removed from the position. Peer was elected as deputy mayor in 2016.

She was fired along with former mayor Zandile Gumede, eThekwini Speaker William Mapena and chief whip Neli Nyanisa two weeks ago by the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

The online petition that was set up calling for Peer's reinstatement





The PEC has already announced that former finance MEC Belinda Scott will take over the deputy mayor’s position.

Speaking on the basis of anonymity, a source close to Peer said that she had been poorly treated.

“She was not aware of the decision until it was announced. When she found out, she was devastated. She keeps questioning herself about the reasons for her removal. It was harsh,” the source said.

She said the previous executive committee had not run the council into the ground.

“Irregular expenditure has always been there. She just feels betrayed,” the source said.

Speaking to The Mercury, another source close to Peer said she had worked hard for the community.

“She was lumped with those who have abused their positions and fallen prey to corruption instead of honouring the spirit of the ANC, which is to work for the people and not one’s own pockets.

“There are those who are corrupt, and they should follow the criminal justice procedures,” the source said.

The ANC needed to have a deep look at itself and reflect on how it was that it had come to the point where it was axing excellent comrades who worked hard for the people, the source said.

The petition was started anonymously by a group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of eThekwini, and would be handed to the PEC once it had 500 signatures.

It has already been signed by more than 350 people.

ANC provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu declined to comment on the petition, saying he had not seen it yet.

The Mercury