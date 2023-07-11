Growing calls for eThekwini to streamline supply chain management process

DURBAN - Calls for the Supply Chain Management(SCM) procurement process in eThekwini to be streamlined are gaining momentum, with councillors in the opposition benches saying the current formula was delaying service delivery. ActionSA said the procurement process took an inordinate amount of time to complete while the Democratic Liberal Congress(DLC) said procuring of services should be done in real time.

Chairperson of the Human Settlement and infrastructure services (HSI) committee, Themba Mvubu, said last week that the process was so cumbersome that it could take a year to complete a single procurement process. He called for it to be streamlined. Alan Beesley of ActionSA agreed with the HSI chairperson, saying: “The current procurement process takes an inordinate amount of time which ultimately impacts on service delivery. It must be stressed that it is not so much the procurement policies that are the problem but rather the time delays are caused by personnel issues. “These personnel issues include important posts that remain vacant, departments that do not communicate with each other, unqualified staff and demotivated staff, and lack of consequence management.

“There are many municipalities across the country where the procurement process operate timeously and the eThekwini municipality and leadership thereof needs to do some internal retrospection as to why the procurement process takes so long.” Patrick Pillay of the DLC said the SCM processes delayed service delivery. “Procuring of services should be done in real time. There is red tape in the policy that delays the procurement of goods and services. For the current procurement system to be effective officials needed to work six months in advance, said Pillay.