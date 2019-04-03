High school pupils on top of a train in KwaMashu, outside Durban. A number of pupils have died while ‘train surfing’. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The community of KwaMashu has challenged Metrorail to police trains after it emerged that young boys were risking their lives by riding on top of moving trains or playing on railway lines. The community is still reeling from shock after two teenagers died on Wednesday last week while they were playing on the railway line.

It is alleged that they lie on their backs on the railway track and only get up once the approaching train is about to hit them.

Two Khethamahle Primary school pupils, Ndumiso Ngcobo,14, and Ayanda Buthelezi,13, were hit by a train while playing this “game”.

A community member, who asked not to be named, said he was familiar with the practice that has been going on for many years, adding that many lives had been lost.

“Those who are a bit older get on top of the train while it is moving, and they run. When approaching the wire cables, they bend backwards, imitating the movements of the action movie, The Matrix.”

He said those who were a bit short and could not get on top of the train, usually hung on the outside of the moving train.

“It is getting worse, they even do it on the road. I saw some who were standing on the road while a bus was approaching. When the bus was almost upon them, they moved.

“It’s shocking and very dangerous,” he said. “They do all of this for fun, just to look cool.”

Community members also claimed that during the memorial service of another child who died during the fatal train ride, a group of boys ran to the railway to ride trains in memory of their friend. Ndumiso’s relative, who also did not want to be named, said they did not know what had happened during the incident.

“He enjoyed going to church and most of the time he would play soccer on that ground across the railway.

“We did not know that they were riding trains,” she said.

Ayanda’s family refused to speak to the media, saying they were still in mourning

Ward 41 councillor Mondli Zwane said they were very concerned about the safety of their children.

He said Metrorail must increase the number of train security guards.

“A few weeks ago, three children died on the road in a taxi crash, and losing other children at the railway is really cause for concern about the safety of our children,” said Zwane.

Metrorail regional spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said they were doing all in their power to have awareness campaigns about the dangers of this practice.

Nomnganga said some boys even did push-ups in the middle of the railway, and only when the train drew closer would they move.

“Together with the KwaZulu-Natal MEC For Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, we are going to have roadshows where we educate people, especially kids, about the danger of playing on railways and on top of trains,” said Nomnganga.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane confirmed that inquest dockets had been opened at KwaMashu police station.

