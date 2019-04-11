Debris lies strewn on Mary Thipe Road in Cato Crest following a protest there. It has yet to be collected by Durban Solid Waste, but has been on the road for two weeks. SE-ANNE RALL

DURBAN - With less than a month to go before South Africans go to the polls on May8, eThekwini Municipality residents are concerned about ongoing service delivery protests, water shortages and a spike in murders in recent weeks. This has them thinking where to place their X on the ballot paper.

At the weekend, a well-known establishment on the Bluff had to close its doors due to a burst water pipe.

The owner of Lords and Legends, Garth Lamprecht, said he reported the fault on Friday morning and spent the entire day waiting for the municipality to attend to it.

“I was told someone was on site to fix the pipe, but no one had arrived. I was told there were no plumbers available to send out. I had to close my doors on Saturday - one of my busiest days - because it was unhygienic.

“The problem was only fixed on Sunday,” he said.

Lamprecht said he was disappointed as he was a ratepayer and despite recent tariff increases, he had yet to receive good service.

Last month, scores of families living in Tongaat, north of Durban, and surrounding areas were left without water for days.

Despite promises that water tankers would be sent to alleviate the burden, residents complained they were only seen in certain parts of the town.

On Sunday in Cato Crest, the metro police once again had to disperse protesters who tried to disrupt traffic by pushing logs on to the road. At least two other protests broke out in Wiggins and Cato Manor simultaneously.

Despite a heavy metro police presence on Mary Thipe Road in Cato Crest, the threat of more violent protests breaking out remains.

Motorists have had to navigate around boulders and tree stumps on the busy road. This is due to debris not being cleared away.

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas said residents were unhappy at how the country was being run at present.

“The underlying reasons for recent protests do not just relate to service delivery, but to the failure of government representatives to do their jobs properly. We have a crisis in government because elected officials do not communicate with their constituencies and spend a lot of our money on communications people and spin doctors to do their work,” De Haas said.

She added that the government boasted about providing housing, electricity and water, but that was what taxpayers elected them to do.

“So they have nothing to boast about as they should have done a far better job,” she said.

Market research company Ipsos said a recent poll showed residents have mixed views about the upcoming elections.

The poll showed that more than 10 million South Africans of voting age had chosen not to register or vote on May8.

According to Ipsos, more than a third of registered voters felt there was no political party expressing the same views as them.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said it had a number of programmes in place aimed at improving peoples’ lives. He said there was no blanket solution for protests as they were caused by a number of issues and were often unpredictable. He said the water issues plaguing parts of the city were due to burst pipes.

Mayisela said the city had a number of safety measures in place, including CCTV cameras and law enforcement officials who took the necessary action where there were transgressions.

THE MERCURY