’Gruesome and disturbing’ - Education Department on school bullying video

Durban - THE KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has moved swiftly to suspend two pupils involved in an alleged bullying incident that has gone viral on social media. The video, which has been described as shocking and disturbing by social media users, shows a female pupil physically assaulting another female pupil. Both are from Mathole High School in Mahlabathini in the Zululand district. The video shows one pupil punching, kicking and hitting the other continuously, while their school mates watched. The perpetrator is also seen in the video ripping off the underwear of the victim. Aside from the perpetrator, the pupil who filmed the video was also suspended. KwaZulu- Natal Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa yesterday described the incident as “gruesome and disturbing”.

Mthethwa said the department was made aware of the video on Sunday and believed the incident had occurred recently.

He said the department had directed the school governing body (SGB) to conduct and conclude the disciplinary hearing within seven days.

“At this stage, we don’t know what happened. However, such incidents will not be tolerated. We will wait for the report from the SGB and then the department will take action,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal ChildLine and Family Treatment Unit therapeutic supervisor Jennifer Molefe said she could not watch the whole video as it was disturbing.

She said the unit would be visiting the school to speak to the pupils.

The department said it would also be sending its team to counsel the victim. The department said its legal team would be assisting the family to open a case of assault.

Speaking on SABC yesterday, KwaZulu- Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the issue of bullying in the province was becoming a prevalent phenomenon.

Daily News