Guard assaulted, TVs taken in Westville Hospital robbery
Durban - Police are investigating a case of robbery after three men assaulted a security guard and stole two television sets from the Life Westville Hospital earlier this morning.
Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a guard at the hospital said he was performing his duties at the hospital when he attacked.
"He was accosted by three men who assaulted with a metal pipe. They took two TVs and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. A case of robbery was opened at the Westville police station for investigation," she said.
In July last year, four men stormed the hospital and stole TVs.
At the time, the Daily News reported that at least one of the men was armed and the incident took place at around 5am.
The men managed to rip the TVs out from the wall-mounted brackets and snapped the cables. They also grabbed the guards' cellphones.
Westville police are also investigating a home invasion that claimed the life of a 53-year-old man.
Advanced Life Support paramedic, Garrith Jamieson, said just after 5.20am paramedics were called to an alleged home invasion which had occurred on Roger Sishi Road in the Westville North area near the M19.
"On arrival paramedics found three occupants of the house had sustained various injuries. A male believed to be in his 50’s had sustained critical stab wound and was stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics before the man went into cardiac arrest. Despite paramedics and doctors attempts at hospital, the patient succumbed to his injuries,” Jamieson said.
Police are investigating further.
The Mercury