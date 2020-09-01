Guard assaulted, TVs taken in Westville Hospital robbery

Durban - Police are investigating a case of robbery after three men assaulted a security guard and stole two television sets from the Life Westville Hospital earlier this morning.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a guard at the hospital said he was performing his duties at the hospital when he attacked.

"He was accosted by three men who assaulted with a metal pipe. They took two TVs and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. A case of robbery was opened at the Westville police station for investigation," she said.

In July last year, four men stormed the hospital and stole TVs.

At the time, the Daily News reported that at least one of the men was armed and the incident took place at around 5am.