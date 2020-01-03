Durban - A security guard was wounded following a robbery at a Durban primary school earlier this week.
It is alleged that four men entered the Ntwela Primary School in Umlazi, south of the CBD, and demanded school keys from the guard who was on duty.
Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa said the guard was assaulted and the men managed to gain access to the school office through the roof.
"According to the school principal, the men made off with a grass cutter, laptop, desktop, colour printer and all school keys which were kept in the school principal’s office. We wish our dedicated and hardworking security guard a speedy recovery following his unfortunate attack," he said.
KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu said he was saddened to hear that school property was vandalised and that computers were stolen.