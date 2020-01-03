Guard wounded, valuables stolen in Umlazi school robbery









Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels Durban - A security guard was wounded following a robbery at a Durban primary school earlier this week. It is alleged that four men entered the Ntwela Primary School in Umlazi, south of the CBD, and demanded school keys from the guard who was on duty. Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa said the guard was assaulted and the men managed to gain access to the school office through the roof. "According to the school principal, the men made off with a grass cutter, laptop, desktop, colour printer and all school keys which were kept in the school principal’s office. We wish our dedicated and hardworking security guard a speedy recovery following his unfortunate attack," he said. KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu said he was saddened to hear that school property was vandalised and that computers were stolen.

"Fortunately, what is encouraging is that members of the community took it upon themselves to investigate the matter and found the goods belonging to the school at the home of one of the suspects. Regrettably, the suspects are still on the run but a criminal case has since been registered at uMlazi police station," he said.

“We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for the bravery shown by community members. This confirms that education is a societal issue as opposed to it being viewed as a matter of the department. Communities and government need to work together to curb crime in schools," Mthethwa said.

He said the department took school safety very seriously.

"As an apex priority the department has put in place various policies and measures to ensure the safety of all learners, educators and relevant stakeholders in schools. Crime carries a potential to deprive our learners of their fundamental constitutional rights to life, education, equality and dignity. In 2019 we rolled out ICT infrastructure in some schools and we are calling upon communities to look after the ICT infrastructure as it belongs to them and future generations," Mshengu said.

The Mercury