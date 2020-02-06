Gym owners unhappy with fitness authority's plans to muscle in on legislation









KZN gym owners are opposed to a new law that aims to regulate the sector and have powers to shut down gyms and register fitness training professionals Picture: Victor Freitas / Pexels.com Durban - KwaZulu-Natal’s gym owners are opposed to a new law that aims to regulate the sector with the establishment of a fitness industry authority that will have wide powers to shut down gyms and register fitness training professionals. Gym owners claim that while they do not mind their premises being inspected for compliance, the move to regulate the sector is largely unnecessary because existing laws can already deal with fly-by-night operators. They said the regulation would merely be another means for the government to collect taxes by way of licence fees, which would hit the pockets of gym members. The establishment of a statutory regulator to govern the sector is one of the proposals in the Draft National Sport and Recreation Bill, which Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa recently released for public comment. In terms of the bill, the minister may establish the authority, which “must oversee, administer and govern a safe environment for the fitness industry”.

Gyms and fitness professionals will have to be accredited with the body, and businesses and individuals who flout the rules will be faced with sanctions that could include closure or a withdrawal of licences to operate.

The law makes provision for inspectors to assess gyms for compliance.

Berea’s Fitness Company owner, Lucien Gand, who supplies access cards to other gyms, said the move was “sad” because it would stifle the growth of the sector, which was currently seeing an influx of entrepreneurs opening gyms in townships.

“They pull together every cent they have to start a little business in the townships.

“This is going to make it very difficult for them,” he said.

Gand said current legislation, such as the Consumer Protection Act, already provided protection to consumers from gyms that practised high-pressure sales tactics, and for the cancellation of contracts.

Similarly, he said, fly-by-night gyms needed to be addressed, but this could be done using existing legal mechanisms.

Margate Gym owner Rob Patterson, who has been in the business for more than 30 years, said he was not opposed to regulation provided it was beneficial to the public; however, he could not see any benefits for the consumer.

He said the sector was already regulating itself successfully.

“Often, when things become over-regulated there isn’t much benefit to the public and the only consequence is that money is charged, which goes who knows where,” he said.

He said the move was merely an attempt to siphon additional taxes for the fiscus, and given the government’s “rampant corruption”, he was “not enthusiastic” about it.

Patterson said independent gym owners faced a tough industry that was capital intensive for small margins, competing with large corporate chains.

He said the proposed move would ultimately result in higher gym fees for consumers.

“I don’t believe it’s an industry that needs more regulation. It is well run and if you don’t run a good and honest business you will go out of business, and the big corporates have to operate within their corporate structures,” he said.

A Durban gym owner, who asked not to be named, said the proposal contained both “good and bad” elements.

He said there was a need for regulation and shoddily run gyms needed to be dealt with, but these should be inspected by the Health Department, while unqualified fitness trainers should be rooted out of the system.

However, he said he was opposed to the requirement for gyms to pay licence fees to the proposed statutory body, which would push up the price of gym membership.

