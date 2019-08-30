THE MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube with award-winning academic Professor Ncoza Dlova, Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Palesa Phili and Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Nigel Ward.

Durban - THE DEAN and Head of the School of Clinical Medicine at the College of Health Sciences, Professor Ncoza Dlova, has been recognised for her world first research on hair loss in black African women. Dlova received a certificate of recognition for her work from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry during its 163rd Annual Gala Dinner recently.

DCCI chief marketing officer Taweni Gondwe-Xaba said Dlova’s award was made in recognition of her global collaborative work with several scientists who identified a new gene that is a major cause of permanent hair loss in women of African descent.

“We appreciate her efforts and contribution towards this ground-breaking work, which is the first to establish a genetic basis for the vexing cause of alopecia,” Gondwe-Xaba said.

Through her global collaborative work with several scientists, Dlova - an internationally renowned dermatologist - has helped identify a new gene that is a major cause of permanent hair loss among women of African descent. The scientists discovered the root cause of Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia (CCCA), one of the most common causes of primary scarring alopecia in African women. The ground-breaking study, titled: Variant PAD13 in Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia, was published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine.

It is regarded as probably the biggest breakthrough in South African dermatology because it has huge implications for early diagnosis, prevention and possible future targeted therapy of CCCA .

This discovery is a first in the world, and it followed links to an earlier publication in 2013 in which it was reported for the first time that a familial association existed in a cluster of black South African families with CCCA.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UKZN’s College of Health Sciences, Professor Busisiwe Ncama, congratulated Dlova, saying that she was a great asset to the university.

