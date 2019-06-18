Durban - Chicken Licken lovers have been reacting on social media to news that the fast food outlet has partnered with Uber Eats. From 9am on Tuesay morning, locals in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Midrand, Durban, Cape Town and Bloemfontein can now place an order at selected Chicken Licken outlets through the app, seven days a week. Whether customers are searching for inner peace or wanting to satisfy their craving, the menu caters to the most soulful of offerings from the brand.

General Manager for Uber Eats South Africa, Ailyssa Pretorius, said for years South Africans have been calling out for Chicken Licken to deliver to their doorsteps.

"We are thrilled to be the first delivery app to answer this demand and support Chicken Licken with their new venture into the online food delivery space, providing them with the technology to adapt and thrive in the growing food delivery market," she said.

Owner of Chicken Licken, Chantal Sombonos van Tonder, said given the social outcry for Chicken Licken to offer a delivery service, they took a step in the right direction and addressed their customer's cravings.

"This has proven to be a much-needed addition to our business model and hopefully something that proves beneficial to the brand and ultimately, the consumer," she said.

This partnership comes just after the launch of the Uber Eats app in South Africa’s largest township, Soweto, giving locals authentic meals at the push of a button. Chicken Licken now joins the thousands of restaurants that are already taking advantage of the Uber Eats app to connect with customers to bring them meals conveniently and at Uber speed, for just R10 a delivery.

Just placed my order of chicken licken kwa Uber eats. I paid an arm and leg tho. pic.twitter.com/5JoJbIOfub — 🍒Cheryl Tunt🍑 (@Aphr0ditEJones) June 18, 2019

CHICKEN LICKEN is on Uber Eats!



PRAISE GUAAAARD!

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/stYF0dpRlu — K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) June 18, 2019

Chicken Licken is officially on Uber Eats. my bank account isn’t ready. 🤣 — Dylan Bob (@_KUMILLE_) June 18, 2019

I greet you all in the name of Chicken Licken on Uber Eats 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vsbVO2kBvL — Thabang (@ThabangS_) June 18, 2019

The Mercury