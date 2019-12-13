killed in a gruesome massacre in Hammarsdale on Wednesday night, are living in fear that the murderers might come back to kill those who were left behind.

Six people, five from one family, and a visiting friend, were attacked while watching TV in an attack that has left the community of Mpumalanga Unit 3 shocked.

The deceased were 55-year-old Mvumo Msomi, his son Dumisani Msomi, 25, two daughters Philisiwe Msomi, 30, Celiwe Msomi, 11, cousin Dumisani Ntuli, 28, and neighbour Bongani Ndlovu, 40.

When The Mercury visited the home, the walls were riddled with bullets, windows were broken and blood was all over the floor of the four-room house.

According to police, a 3-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was admitted to hospital, while three people escaped injury during the attack.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said charges of murder and attempted murder had been opened for investigation.

Msomi’s brother Ndodo Msomi said the killings had left the family traumatised and searching for answers. He said the family was in the dark about what the motive was for the shooting, adding that their greatest worry was for the safety of the survivors.

“The children and their mother are all traumatised and scared and we are very worried about their safety. What if these people come back and attack them again? We don’t know what they want or what their motive is,” said Msomi.

He said they were hoping the police would arrest the suspects soon.

Slindile Msomi, 20, could not hold back her tears as she described how she narrowly survived the shooting. She said that after they shot her father in the head, the suspects forced her to confirm that he was dead.

“They told me to lift up my father’s head, so that they could see if he was really dead.

“After that, they told me to hand over my father’s gun to them before trying to shoot me in the head, but I ran away and the bullet grazed my forehead.”

Ndlovu’s brother Myekeni said his brother was visiting the family when he got caught up in the shooting.

Myekeni said he heard gunshots and quickly ran to close the door and switch off the light.

“I looked through the window after the sound went quiet. I saw a group of armed men standing around the house and at the gate.

“We ran to check after the men left and the first thing I saw when I walked in was my brother lying on the floor. My brother was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Ndlovu.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli said the department had tasked police in the province to act swiftly in solving the murder.

“These brutal murder cases cannot be allowed to continue escalating, certainly not under my watch as MEC. I have tasked police to identify all crime hot spots in the province and deploy additional officers in order to beef up visibility. The fact that a family was attacked in the comfort of their own home while watching television is a serious concern for me,” said Ntuli.

The Mercury