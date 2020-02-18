Durban - Patrons at the Galleria shopping mall had to duck for cover on Tuesday morning when a group of heavily armed men robbed a jewellery shop on Tuesday morning.
A witness who spoke to The Mercury said she had been in the mall at the time when she heard loud banging.
"You could hear the men smashing through the glass counters at the jewellery store as they helped themselves to jewellery. When I looked up, I saw a man standing at the entrance of the store with a gun. It happened so quickly. The men grabbed what they could and ran out of the store. A security guard said there were at least six armed men," the woman said.
Police confirmed that the suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle that was waiting outside the mall.
"Police officers were alerted and various units within the SAPS as well as other security agencies responded. The vehicle used by the suspects was spotted on the N2 freeway traveling towards Umlazi. During the chase, the suspects abandoned their vehicle at U Section in Umlazi and fled on foot into the bushes. During an exchange of gunfire a suspect was arrested with the assistance of a canine. A second suspect was also arrested in the bushes whilst attempting to flee," said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.