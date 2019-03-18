DURBAN - The Hawks have made a breakthrough in the case involving R8million which was stolen from the Department of Arts and Culture’s Living Legends Trust bank account, after they arrested a suspect in Durban on Saturday. It is believed the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) swooped on the suspect after receiving a tip-off that the man was in Durban, although he lives in Johannesburg.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the arrest, but said it was carried out by officers from the Gauteng Hawks.

He said he could not provide any more details about the arrest.

National spokesperson for the Hawks Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi was not available for comment yesterday.

The theft was first discovered in January when Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa received a report from the Living Legends Trust Committee about the siphoning of millions of rand from the department’s trust account, which is held with First National Bank in Wierda Valley, Sandton.

The Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP) is an initiative that seeks to honour the living legends of the arts, culture and heritage sector, documenting their contributions and providing opportunities for interaction, training and the imparting of skills to younger generations of artists. It was first launched in August, 2015.

The “living legends” include the likes of Letta Mbulu, Dr Wally Serote, Abigail Kubheka, Dr Esther Mahlangu, Nomhle Nkonyeni, Don Mattera and Dr John Kani.

The recently departed Dorothy Masuku and the late Dr Winston Ntshona also belonged to this widely venerated group.

The Living Legends Trust Committee (LLT) comprises the interim committee of nine members from various disciplines such as audio-visual, heritage, education, literature, music, theatre, dance, visual arts, and crafts and design to work on the planned programmes.

To date, the Department of Arts and Culture has set aside R20m to aid the LLLP in its mandate and objectives.

Of the pledged R20m, department spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said R8m had been paid over to the LLT.

“It is this R8m that was siphoned off the bank account,” she said.

Mthethwa said the theft of such a large sum was “atrocious” and left him in disbelief.

“It is therefore with great relief that I have received the news that a suspect is now in custody. I have full confidence that the law will now take its course,” he said.

Mthethwa said the department was engaging with First National Bank as it needed to account for how a bank account that was subject to stringent controls, in addition to existing strict banking regulations, could have been compromised in this manner.

“We will not rest until we have all the answers we seek, including relief in the form of the recovery of money lost,” Mthethwa said.

He confirmed that the “massive setback” did not mean the department would cease to care about honouring the legends.

The department said it had committed R20m to the living legends and had been assured they would receive the funds in this financial year, as promised.

“The legends cannot be punished for the crime of those who would wish to derail the magnificent plans they have and the rich legacy they stand to leave to subsequent generations and the nation.

“In this regard, they will remain supported,” Mthethwa said.

