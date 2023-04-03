Hawks investigating Eskom corruption after De Ruyter allegations

Durban - Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane yesterday said the Hawks were now investigating his criminal complaint in connection with reported widespread looting at Eskom. Maimane in February laid a criminal complaint at the Cape Town police station to compel authorities to get former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to share the details of allegations he made against senior ministers and others allegedly with knowledge of corruption at the state power utility.

De Ruyter last week indicated his willingness to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) later this month to unpack the allegations he made in an interview with a national broadcaster. He said during the interview that the governing party had treated Eskom as a “feeding trough” and that a certain minister was behind the looting. Maimane wants the Hawks to identify the Cabinet minister De Ruyter was referring to. He said the investigation would reveal whether De Ruyter complied with his obligation under Section 34.2 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act in respect of high-ranking ANC politicians and whether De Ruyter had complied with his obligation under Section 34.2 of the act in respect of a Cabinet minister.

He said De Ruyter’s appearance before Scopa would not be prosecutorial but was necessary as Parliament was the centre of transparency and accountability. “De Ruyter needs to speak to Scopa in an open committee and on all channels so that people can understand for themselves what took place at Eskom. Many feared that he would run away but transparency is very good for democracy and he will enjoy parliamentary privilege,” Maimane said. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who is one of the key backers of legal action against Eskom and Nersa, said he believed that De Ruyter’s appearance in Parliament would be “an exercise in futility”.

“He will be talking to the majority members of the governing party and Parliament has already refused to pursue the allegation.” The ANC caucus had used its majority on March 23, concerning a motion on Eskom, to vote against a parliamentary inquiry into corruption at Eskom after De Ruyter’s claims. “De Ruyter instead should have written to Scopa and told them that he will only co-operate if there is a proper parliamentary investigation. Otherwise this is a public relations exercise,” Holomisa said.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the committee believed it was important for it to engage with De Ruyter on these issues in line with its constitutional mandate of holding Eskom accountable. “Scopa on 1 March 2023 received a letter from Mr Bheki Hadebe, requesting the committee to urgently invite De Ruyter to provide more information regarding the allegations he made in the eNCA interview that aired on 23 February 2023.” Hlengwa said it then resolved to invite De Ruyter to engage with the committee on the allegations.