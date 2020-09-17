Hawks nab second suspect in KZN cop murder case

Durban - A 42-year-old man was arrested for the murder of slain policeman, Warrant Officer Phiwayinkosi Magwaza, after he was allegedly found in possession of the police officer’s 9mm pistol.

The arrest was made by officers from the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by the SAPS Special Task Force.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in KZN, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said the man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning at the KwaMashu Hostel.

“He has been charged for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and has since appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court. He is due back in court on September 23,” he said.

Magwaza, 51, was gunned down while asleep at his private residence at the kwaMagwaza Reserve in Melmoth on August 27.