Hawks probe syndicate link in spate of robberies at Durban Post Offices

DURBAN - THE Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is investigating a spate of post office robberies in the past two weeks in Durban and the possibility that they could be the work of a syndicate. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said four suspects entered the Hammarsdale post office at 10am on Friday, pointed firearms at staff members and used an axe to break the counter glass to gain entry. They left with an undisclosed amount of money. “Community members gave chase and one suspect was fatally wounded, whilst the other two were arrested,” said Mhlongo. He said Hawks members gathered information at the crime scene that was immediately used in the investigation. “Members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit, working together with Pietermaritzburg K9 and a private security company, arrested a 35-year-old suspect at Mariannhill in the early hours of Saturday.”

During the arrest, two 9mm pistols with ammunition, a Nissan bakkie, a Toyota Corolla - seen speeding from the scene - and five cellphones were seized for further investigation.

The day before, security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) attended to an armed robbery at the Tongaat post office.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said they established that four men had entered the post office, produced firearms and broke interleading doors to access the cashiers.

“They stole cash from the tills before fleeing,” said Balram.

On Tuesday, Mhlongo said armed suspects entered the Amanzimtoti post office and allegedly used an axe to smash the counter glass to gain access to the cash.

The suspects took just over R100 000 in cash before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle, he said.

During a joint operation, Mhlongo said, information received led officers to Umbumbulu. During the investigation, suspects shot at the security guards, and when they returned fire two suspects were killed.

On January 19, police arrested several suspects following a robbery at Mobeni post office, while on December 22 the Sherwood post office on Jan Smuts Highway was robbed.

“Once we finalise our investigation we will be able to tell if the suspects were operating as a syndicate or not,” Mhlongo said.

