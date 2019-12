Hawks reveal how they arrested 22 officials on corruption, money laundering charges









File Picture Durban - The Hawks have revealed how a year-long investigation by their Clean Audit Task Team (CATT) culminated in the arrests of fifteen officials on charges of fraud and corruption. According to Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, four eThekwini Municipality councillors, municipal officials and community based contractors are due to make their first appearance in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

#sapsHQ Breaking News: Four Durban councilors and three company directors arrested for alleged corruption by the #Hawks Clean Audit Task Team this morning. Further arrests are expected. Media Enquiries -> Brig Mulaudzi. #FightingCorruption ME pic.twitter.com/hIi5jNloDh — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 11, 2019

He said the group was apprehended following CATT’s investigation for allegedly receiving gratifications, money laundering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Act and Municipal System Act.

“The four councillors and the three contractors are implicated in the R208m Durban Solid Waste tender scandal. The recent arrests brings to 22 the number of people implicated and arrested thus far. Investigations are still ongoing,” he said.

Mulaudzi said in another separate case eight accused who are also employed by the eThekwini Municipality as weighbridge operators were arrested in Springfield just outside Durban.

“They were charged for fraud in that they allegedly generated false weighbridge receipts that were used by four main service providers to claim from municipality,” Mulaudzi said.

He said the recent arrests were not linked to their ongoing court case against former eThekwini Municipality mayor, Zandile Gumede. She faces a raft of charges relating to an apparent dodgy Durban Solid Waste tender.

