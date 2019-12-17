Durban - Umgeni Water has again appealed to the public and communities who live alongside Umdhloti River to stay away from the river banks for their safety as water is urgently released from Hazelmere Dam after heavy rains.
Shami Harichunder, the corporate stakeholder manager of Umgeni Water, said the water release process would take three days to complete.
“It is expected that it will take three days for the release to be completed and 53% dam level to be reached if there are no rains,” said Harichunder.
Harichunder added that continued rainfall would extend the release period.
“Umgeni Water will keep residents informed as releases continue,” he said.