Hazelmere Dam water release poses threat to Umdhloti River communities









Umgeni Water has again appealed to the public and communities who live alongside Umdhloti River to stay away from the river banks for their safety as water is urgently released from Hazelmere Dam after heavy rains. Picture: Steve McCurrach at www.airserv.co.za Durban - Umgeni Water has again appealed to the public and communities who live alongside Umdhloti River to stay away from the river banks for their safety as water is urgently released from Hazelmere Dam after heavy rains. Shami Harichunder, the corporate stakeholder manager of Umgeni Water, said the water release process would take three days to complete. “It is expected that it will take three days for the release to be completed and 53% dam level to be reached if there are no rains,” said Harichunder. Harichunder added that continued rainfall would extend the release period. “Umgeni Water will keep residents informed as releases continue,” he said.

The bulk water services provider began releasing water from Hazelmere Dam late Sunday night.

Harichunder said at that time the dam level had reached approximately 80% as a result of good rains at Hazelmere Dam and its catchments over the past 12 days.

“In terms of dam safety operating rules, it was mandatory for dam level to be reduced to 53%. Hence the urgent and emergency release,” said Harichunder.

He said many communities lived downstream of the Hazelmere Dam wall and alongside Umdhloti River, into which the released water from the dam made its way.

“Umgeni Water was in urgent discussions with local Ward Councillors to inform residents of release. Ward Cllrs informed Umgeni Water this has been done,” said Harichunder.

Umgeni Water made another appeal to the public not to go close to or use Umdhloti River for recreational purposes.

“High water levels could pose a risk to personal safety. Umgeni Water is also appealing to residents to try to avoid using pedestrian bridges because of high water levels and risk of being swept off if they use it,” said Harichunder.

