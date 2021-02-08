Health concerns raised by illegal dumping in Isipingo

DURBAN – ILLEGAL dumping in Isipingo has become a health hazard, with frustrated residents saying the problem has now become a health and safety hazard Sunil Ramadhar, activist and member of the Isipingo Hills Ratepayers’ Association, said one of the biggest issues in the area was pollution, particularly in Jadwat Street. Ramadhar said the ward councillor and eThekwini Municipality’s Department of Water and Sanitation had been informed many times about the problem. “They don’t seem to care and they haven’t come out and cleared that road and it is now becoming a health hazard. We are in a messed up town and we don’t get any help from local authorities,” he said. Ramadhar said residents recently got together to partially clear the road that goes to Isipingo because it had become blocked with rubbish.

“There's a piece of land on the other side of the road and they've made the whole area a dumping ground,” he said, adding there was a dumping site in Prospecton, but people continued to dump their rubbish here.

Ramadhar said the municipality had not demonstrated urgency in dealing with the problem.

“When you call the municipality, you wait for five to 10 minutes on the phone and they finally cut you off,” he said.

The concerned resident said more than 150 calls were made to the municipality in the past couple of years and it was also difficult to reach the ward councillor.

“We are paying rates to live in these conditions. As ratepayers, we deserve better and to receive the services that we are paying for,” said Ramadhar.

Another resident, Elly Mkhungo, said people from outside their area came and dumped everything from uncooked food to garden refuse in Isipingo.

She said she had seen a truck bearing a particular store’s logo dumping boxes of spoiled meat.

“One day I found a big cow’s head full of worms in a plastic bag and it was smelling,” she said. She said her tyre was punctured as a result of sharp objects dumped in the road.

Mkhungo said at night and in the early hours, waste pickers scavenged in the area and made fires, which had become another source of pollution in the area.

“I have a rash and I’ve been to the doctor. He said it’s caused by a poison or by inhaling something … we have granddaughters who are getting sick,” she said.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said she did not allow her granddaughter to play outside.

“It stinks when it’s hot and after it rains, it’s so bad that you can’t even leave the windows open,” she said.

She said Durban Solid Waste (DSW) told them to call and report illegal dumping.

“But when we call we can’t get through to them,” she said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the matter had been brought to the attention of the relevant unit.

“The area manager responsible for the area will investigate and address the matter accordingly,” he said.

Mayisela said allegations the City was encouraging people to dump in the area were false.

“The City will never encourage illegal dumping. Cleansing and Solid Waste (DSW) attends to all cases reported as illegal dumping could cause accidents on the road and poses serious environmental health issues.”

He said once DSW had been alerted, they visited the dumping site and assessed the situation.

“Staff then engage with the residents and or businesses surrounding the area and advise them on correct waste management practices.”

The municipality called on all residents to stop littering and dumping rubbish illegally.

“In our efforts to maintain a clean and sustainable city, we urge residents to continue reporting illegal dumping to 031 311 8804 and be responsible by ensuring that their neighbourhoods are kept clean by taking care of the environment and not littering.”

The ward councillor could not be reached for comment.

