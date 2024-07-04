Health Department says 15 mpox patients have recovered as number of cases rises to 20

The National Department of Health announced on Thursday that 15 of the total number of people diagnosed with mpox have received a clean bill of health. However, department spokesperson Foster Mohale said five people remain hospitalised due to severe health complications compounded by either unmanaged or recently diagnosed underlying conditions such as HIV.

He said only one person was readmitted for further medical attention. The department said the country has recorded four more laboratory-confirmed cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The new cases include a 17-year-old boy from Hillbrow in Johannesburg; a 37-year-old man from Pretoria East; a 29-year-old man from West Rand; and a 19-year-old man from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This brings the total number of positive cases of mpox in South Africa to 20 and three deaths since the outbreak of the disease in May 2024,” said Mohale, adding that 10 cases were recorded in Gauteng, nine in KZN and one from the Western Cape. Mohale said outbreak response teams have been activated for the newly diagnosed cases. He added that all cases are male, aged between 17 and 43.

Mohale said the patients who have recovered are a testimony that mpox is a treatable disease if diagnosed early for effective treatment. “People are urged to seek health care once they experience mpox-like symptoms or come into direct contact with someone who tested positive,” he said.. Meanwhile, the department said another batch of mpox-specific treatment (Tecovirimat) is expected to arrive in the country in the next few weeks.

Mohale said the number of cases is also expected to rise due to intensified contact tracing, risk communication and community engagement activities in the affected communities. He said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has received more than 130 test requests since the outbreak of mpox in South Africa. “The department appeals to all contacts of confirmed cases and suspected cases to co-operate with health workers during contact tracing, screening and 21-day monitoring period, to ensure no case is left undetected. Contact tracing is one of the critical tools available to effectively break the chains of local transmission and control the mpox outbreak,” said Mohale.