Health department says contingency plan in place after security guards down tools at two hospitals

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health says it has put in place a security contingency plan after security officers at two hospitals downed tools this week over unpaid salaries. The issue was brought to light by ActionSA, which said that security guards employed by a private company staged protests over unpaid June salaries outside RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth and General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital in KwaDukuza (Stanger) on Monday.

ActionSA KZN provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said he would talk to the guards on Wednesday. “I have made an appointment for this coming Wednesday, July 12, to meet with the security guards. Unfortunately, we have seen such situations unfold in many parts of the country, and the persistent exploitation of our people by security companies has become common practice, with security guards earning as little as R21 per hour.” He said he would write to Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and her head of department, Dr Sandile Tshabalala, to call for immediate action and intervention.

In response to questions about the strike, KZN Health Department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said that after being made aware of the situation, the department had immediately put in place a security contingency plan. Maphisa said the plan ensured that the safety of the premises, staff and patients was not compromised. “It is untrue that the company was not paid by the department, and the reasons for the alleged non-payment of staff are known to the company.