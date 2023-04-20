Health MEC unpacks KZN’s HIV and TB challenge, urges people to get tested

Durban - A combination of conservatism and reluctance to get tested for a number of infectious diseases is one of the drivers behind the high rate of tuberculosis and HIV in the province, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane told members of the Provincial Legislature yesterday. Presenting the department’s R50.6 billion budget, the MEC highlighted strides that had been made in the provision of health care to all parts of the province and ensuring greater efficiency in health-care centres.

However, she conceded that HIV and TB infections remained concerning, as these could be addressed if people got tested. “We once again make the point that being regarded as the epicentre of this ‘double pandemic’ of TB and HIV and Aids is a badge that we do not wear with pride. It is certainly something that we remain committed to bringing to an end, through continuous hard work and consolidation of the relationship that we as government enjoy with communities, as well as our various social partners,” said the MEC. She told the sitting that part of dealing with the challenge of infections would include:

Empowering communities with information about TB prevention, signs and symptoms, and adherence to treatment. Finding missing TB patients, tracing the contacts of people with TB, and enrolling them on TB treatment. Finding TB clients who have been lost to follow up, and linking them back to care, as part of the “Welcome Back To Care” campaign. “One of the main challenges that we face as the Department of Health is the public ‘shame’ or discrimination that tends to get perpetrated against those who suffer from diseases such as HIV and Aids, TB, cancer, diabetes, mental health issues, and many others. It is important for all of us as society to realise that when we stigmatise people, they are already in a vulnerable state, which means they get subjected to secondary victimisation,” the MEC said. She appealed to communities to show more love and support to those who suffer from ill-health, rather than discrimination. According to the MEC, KZN recorded a low intake of women undergoing pregnancy tests, which she said were important in detecting sexually transmitted infections.

“We are also encouraging those who are pregnant to book early for antenatal care before 20 weeks, and to adhere to their scheduled antenatal care visits. It is concerning that most pregnant teenagers still do not attend antenatal care, while others conceal their pregnancy,” said the MEC. She indicated that the department would continue the HIV and Aids public awareness campaign which emphasises the need for parents to talk to their children about sex and the risks involved. She said working to keep messaging up-to-date and responsive to the changing needs of communities could help prevent the spread of HIV and Aids and promote greater health and well-being for all. According to the MEC, one of the encouraging strides they had made was reducing the medico-legal bill, which was eating a significant portion of the department budget. She said this had been addressed through the panel of legal experts who had been assembled by the department and this had seen cases either being settled or withdrawn.