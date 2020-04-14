Healthcare graduates angry over lack of stipends

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has come under fire from unemployed health care graduates who found out they won’t be paid to assist during the Covid-19 fight. The graduates said while other provinces were working to employ more health workers during the pandemic, KZN was calling for volunteers who would not be paid. In its appeal for volunteers, the department called on student doctors, unemployed health professionals, retired health practitioners and emergency personnel who are not employed by the department to come forward. Health graduate Sandile Mnisi said he called the number on the advertisement to query, but after being told there would be no stipend or any form of payment, he dropped the call. “I am an unemployed graduate, I paid for my studies for four years. I can’t go out and risk my life for nothing. If they have vacant posts, they should employ those unemployed graduates just like other provinces,” he said.

Mnisi said given the danger posed by the virus, volunteers should be offered a stipend.

“We read the news and we know that KZN has the highest number of deaths (due to Covid-19) and also there are a lot of health workers that have been infected. Only a fool will volunteer; the government must do what is right and employ graduates and unemployed health officials,” said Mnisi.

Qualified nurse Samkelo Jiyane said she was among 240 professional nurses who were trained by the Department of Health through bursary studies, in terms of which they were meant to be appointed permanently after training.

But Jiyane said four months after community service, she and the others were unemployed.

She said they were told that the department did not have funded posts to hire them.

Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Health Ntokozo Maphisa said the department had been approached by a number of healthcare professionals who wanted to volunteer their services.

Maphisa said the department therefore decided to compile a database of those who wanted to volunteer.

“There will be no financial incentive for this category of workers. The department is finalising its needs analysis study, which ultimately determines the category, number and location of health care workers who will be formally recruited to bolster its human resources.”

Meanwhile, a South African doctor who received his medical qualification abroad said it was unjust that the government had sought doctors from China and Cuba when there were hundreds of local foreign-trained doctors being prevented from working.

The doctor, whose identity is known to The Mercury but requested to remain anonymous, was speaking following the announcement by Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize that South Africa had approached China and Cuba for medical assistance.

The doctor, who received his medical training in Europe and the US, said he had been battling to qualify to work in the country since 2017.

He said there were dozens of foreign-trained doctors in the same predicament.

He said these doctors were waiting to serve and be on the front line in the fight against Covid-19.

He said foreign-trained doctors had to navigate a long and onerous process managed by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) in order to be allowed to work.

He said the HPCSA only conducted two exams per year, which foreign-trained doctors had to pass to be able to work in the country.

He said due to there being only two exams, some candidates had to wait long periods to write.

“Sometimes the application process alone before being accepted can span up to two years . Once it is accepted, only 120 applicants are allowed to take the exam where previously this number was 200,” he said.

In addition, the doctor said the practical component of the exam had an extremely high failure rate.

The HPCSA did not respond to a request for comment sent last week.

