Healthcare workers encouraged to register for vaccination

DURBAN - THE Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) self-registration portal was launched yesterday by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. This follows the arrival of 1 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India on Monday. Mkhize said South Africa has reached a significant milestone in the fight against Covid-19. “It is a matter of national pride for us to offer a service that ensures our health-care workers are prioritised and inoculated in an efficient manner,” he said. Mkhize invited all health workers to join more than 34 000 workers who have already registered on the system, saying the portal marked the beginning of a complete vaccination health information system from registration to certification. “We are making excellent strides by leveraging off existing digital infrastructure,” he said.

Mkhize said the system can capture the relevant metrics of all South Africans that will be vaccinated, ensure that they are contactable and complete the certification process. The system is able to receive information from all provinces, even the Western Cape, which will be operating its own vaccine data system. Numerous other systems will feed into the EVDS,” he said.

The system would verify that those registered qualify as health-care workers who are eligible to be vaccinated first.

“While it is possible to register on the site if one is not a health-care worker, the system will automatically prioritise verified health workers for the period of phase one,” said Mkhize.

The process would take about two minutes and use less than one megabyte of data.

“Any health care worker who cannot register can seek assistance from the occupational health and safety representative in their municipality,” she said.

Those who have not registered will not be denied the vaccination and would be able to register at vaccination centres. The department however, encouraged the use of the portal before the call to inoculation to make the process more efficient.

“This will help us to know how to refine our current allocations and get enough vaccines to the right vaccine centres at the right time,” said Mkhize.

The Mercury