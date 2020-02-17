Heavy-laden bus crashes in KZN river, 34 injured









Thirty-four people were rushed to hospital after the bus that they were travelling in veered off the main road and crashed into a river between Vryheid and Nqutu in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Pictures: KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service Durban - Thirty-four people were rushed to hospital after the bus that they were travelling in veered off the main road and crashed into a river between Vryheid and Nqutu in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Craig Botha of KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, emergency services, when crews arrived at the scene on Monday morning they found that the bus had veered off the road and landed in the river. "Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 30 occupants had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious," he said. Botha said a total of 34 people were treated at the scene before being rushed to local hospitals in the area. He said his team responded to other road crashes and near-fatal call-outs at the weekend.

Botha said on Friday, two people were killed when a bakkie and car collided head-on, on the R61 between Ramsgate and Southbroom, on the KZN south coast.





"Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that six occupants had been injured. Two patients sustained critical injuries, while three more were seriously injured. All the patients were treated at the scene and transported to hospital. One occupant sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately died from their injuries before emergency services arrived," he said.





Botha said a second person also died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Botha said in an earlier call out, medics attended to a man who had been digging trenches on a mainline in Pietermaritzburg when he was electrocuted by an estimated 11000 volts.

"Paramedics treated the critically injured worker, stabilising the patient before transporting him to hospital," Botha said.





The Mercury