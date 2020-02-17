Durban - Thirty-four people were rushed to hospital after the bus that they were travelling in veered off the main road and crashed into a river between Vryheid and Nqutu in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Craig Botha of KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, emergency services, when crews arrived at the scene on Monday morning they found that the bus had veered off the road and landed in the river.
"Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 30 occupants had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious," he said.
Botha said a total of 34 people were treated at the scene before being rushed to local hospitals in the area.
He said his team responded to other road crashes and near-fatal call-outs at the weekend.