Heavy rains bring relief to KZN's dams









Large parts of KwaZulu-Natal will have a full supply of water for at least the coming year after last week’s heavy rainfall lifted dam levels across the province. File Picture. Durban - Large parts of KwaZulu-Natal will have a full supply of water for at least the coming year after last week’s heavy rainfall lifted dam levels across the province. EThekwini, Msunduzi, and uMgungundlovu municipalities have been the major beneficiaries of the heavy rains that lashed KZN last week. This is according to Umgeni Water’s corporate stakeholder manager, Shami Harichunder, who said bulk raw water resources held in storage in the Mgeni system were in a healthy state, and were adequate to meet the full needs of these municipalities. Harichunder said that in the past week, most rainfall received in the Mgeni system was recorded at Nagle Dam, resulting in an increase of approximately 3%. “While there are no concerns at this stage about water resource adequacy, consumers are reminded that the need for water conservation still remains imperative. This will help ensure that the resource lasts until the next good rains,” said Harichunder. He said forecasts by the SA Weather Service suggested that if above-average rainfall occurred, it was likely to be received this month, and in January and February next year.

He said that while the Mgeni system in its entirety was at this stage in an acceptable state, the level of Albert Falls Dam remained a concern.

“This dam has remained consistently below 35%, and at one stage, during the height of the 2015-2018 drought, it fell to 25%. As a result of the low level of Albert Falls Dam, pumping from Inanda Dam has remained necessary to support the Mgeni System and augment water supply to parts of Durban,” he said.

In the middle South Coast, heavy rains also lifted the levels of coastal dams, resulting in two of them, Umzinto and EJ Smith, overflowing.

Harichunder said it was expected that the third dam in that region, Nungwane, currently at 97%, would begin spilling over in the next two days.

He said that last week, a total of 458mm rainfall fell in eManzimtoti, Mtwalume, Umzinto, and inland at Mhlabatshane, resulting in Umzinto Dam increasing by 54% and EJ Smith Dam increasing by 29%.

“Current water resources in these three dams are good news for the Middle South Coast where thousands of holidaymakers will be arriving in the next month for the summer recess,” said Harichunder.

In the north of Durban, good rains also pushed up the level of Hazelmere Dam by approximately 5%.

Harichunder said the wall of this dam had been raised, allowing it to double its storage capacity.

In the northern part of the province, the water levels in the Alfred Duma municipality were looking good.

This was confirmed by the communication manager for uThukela District Municipality, Jabulani Mkhonza, who said that they had received good rainfalls last week. Mkhonza said they were currently abstracting water from the Klip River abstraction point, which had completely dried up, to fill up plants and reservoirs.

He said that this would have a huge impact on restricted water supply should the rainfall continue.

“In Okhahlamba Municipality, water levels have also risen. Our team is currently filling up all plants and reservoirs. In Inkosi Langalibalele, the situation is still stable,” said Mkhonza.

“However, we will still keep up with our current water restrictions until further notice,” added Mkhonza.

