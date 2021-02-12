Heavy rains expected in northern KZN

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department has placed directed disaster management teams across the province on high alert as heavy rains are expected this weekend in the northern parts of the province. According to the warning released by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the northern parts of the province are to experience heavy rains, starting from today. SAWS forecaster Eric Randall said that according to the forecast, disruptive rainfall which could lead to localised flooding was expected. Uthukela district areas including Ladysmith and Winterton, experienced heavy rains this week which resulted in several areas being flooded. Low-lying streets in the Ladysmith CBD were all flooded after storm-water drains overflowed.

According to KZN MEC for Cogta, Sipho Hlomuka, disaster management teams were deployed to deal with the floods in the two areas.

Hlomuka said engineers in both towns were working to resolve some challenges posed by the build-up of water.

In Ladysmith, said Hlomuka, displaced residents had been provided with shelter in an indoor sports complex and community halls had been opened in all the affected areas.

He said a Joint Operations Committee for Disaster Management in the district was meeting daily. Hlomuka further appealed to residents to continue to exercise extreme caution as the coming rains could exacerbate the current situation with a number of areas and communities facing the prospect of floods.

Eight people have died in the province since inclement weather started three weeks ago, due to tropical depression Eloise.

This includes a 3-year-old child that was swept away when her mother was crossing a river in Ulundi.

Alfred Duma Municipality mayor, in Ladysmith, Vincent Madlala said that they are still accessing the damage in the CBD.

“A detailed report will be compiled and damage to infrastructure could be ascertained. This will be in respect of roads, storm-water channels, catch pits, drains, tide flex valves, flood chambers and so on,” he said.

One of the residents in Zakheni Township at Ladysmith, Sandile Janada, who works as a retailer in the CBD, said that they have experienced power cuts since Monday when they experienced heavy rainfall.

The Mercury