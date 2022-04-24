Heavy rains forecast for parts of KZN, warns Cogta

DURBAN –The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a weather warning for this afternoon for heavy rain in areas in the Harry Gwala district in the interior and Ugu District on the South Coast of the province. In the warning, which was tweeted by the KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs department, it states that there may be disruptive rain in Underberg, Kokstad, Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, Ingwe, Umzimkhulu, Umdoni, Umzumbe and Ubuhlebezwe and UMuziwabantu.

Saws said this could lead to localised flooding of settlements, low lying areas, bridges and roads and will lead to difficult driving conditions. Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to find the 54 people who remain missing as a result of the devastating floods experienced in KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday. Briefing the media in Durban the premier described the floods as the greatest disaster experienced in the province.

He added that the efforts to find the missing were continuing. “We are mindful that this update may not necessarily bring the comfort many families are yearning for as they mourn loved ones or pray that people who have been reported missing will be found alive,” Zikalala continued. The premier pointed out that thousands of public servants, search and rescue officers, volunteers from all walks of life, non-governmental organisations, faith-based communities and the private sector are working around the clock to help the province recover from the disaster.

An aerial view of damaged houses due to the floods two weeks ago. A warning has been issued for disruptive rain in parts of KwaZulu-Natal today. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Giving a further breakdown on the impact of the floods Zikalala indicated that:

*17 438 households have been affected by the disaster with 121 687 people were affected. *435 people lost their lives *54 are still reported missing.

*6 278 people are currently homeless, *55 people were injured as a result of this disaster.