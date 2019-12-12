Heavy rains, power cuts impacting on water supplies at KZN waterworks









Heavy rains and load shedding have affected raw water abstraction and supply of treated water at some small waterworks. Picture: Se-Anne Rall Durban - Heavy rains and load shedding have affected raw water abstraction and supply of treated water at some small waterworks. Shami Harichunder, the corporate stakeholder manager for Umgeni Water, said one wastewater pump station, at Mpophomeni outside Pietermaritzburg, had felt the impact of heavy rains through strong inflows. “This wastewater works transfers disinfected wastewater to Howick Wastewater Works,” he said In the Midlands, Harichunder said load-shedding had affected the supply of drinking water from Howick West to Groenkloof Reservoir. “Groenkloof Reservoir provides water to Vulindlela and Mpophomeni. This means Vulindlela and Mpophomeni had inadequate water supply at times,” he said.

Midmar Waterworks and Durban Heights Waterworks, which are part of Umgeni Water’s major infrastructure, were not affected because they were excluded from load shedding.

Power supply interruptions also affected pumps used for raw water abstraction in Mtwalume on the South Coast.

“This means there were delays in the supply of raw water for treatment to potable water standards, or there was reduced production of potable water,” said Harichunder.

Despite overflowing dams on the South Coast, reservoirs supplying water to areas from Hibberdene to Port Edward were critically low due to rolling blackouts.

Ugu District Municipality spokesperson France Zama said the district was adversely affected by the ongoing power outages because most of the municipality’s water treatment works were operated on electricity.

“Every time we have power outages we are losing a significant amount of megalitres of water in production which places our water network under extreme strain as the supply becomes lesser than the demand,” said Zama.

Zama added that the municipality had been forced to implement water rationing in some areas.

The municipality issued a notice to residents that the Boboyi Plant, which supplies water to areas from Hibberdene to Port Edward, was critically low due to the power outages.

The following reservoirs are critically low: Gamalakhe, Marburg, Masinenge, Esperanza, Ramsgate North and 4A, Kaisers, Murchison, Port Edward, BP2.

Areas that have already reported water shortages include Ramsgate, Gamalakhe, Nositha, Bhobhoyi Jesus, Marburg Indira RD, Bomela, Betania, Nyandezulu, Nomakhanzana Umzumbe, Esbanini, Banners Rest.

The Mercury