Heavy traffic flow expected on the N3 towards KZN for Heritage Day holidaymakers

MOTORISTS have been advised to remain vigilant on the roads as high traffic volumes are expected towards KwaZulu-Natal, starting on Thursday. This comes as the country heads towards the Heritage Day long weekend, with many people gearing up for leisure travel under the less restrictive adjusted alert level 2 lockdown.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) advised road users across the province to familiarise themselves with the route and prevailing travel conditions before their departures. N3TC spokesperson Anita Heyl said that starting from today, visible policing, strict law enforcement and zero tolerance of traffic offenders would be the order of the day. Heyl said that satellite stations and traffic checkpoints would also be operated at key locations along the N3 toll route. She issued a stern warning to road users to reduce speed and to be extra careful in construction zones.

“Although construction activities will cease during the long weekend, some lane restrictions will remain in effect between Villiers and Warden near the Grootspruit Bridge, as well as in the vicinity of the Holspruit Bridge,” said Heyl. She cautioned motorists that a climbing lane was currently being constructed near the Wagendrift Dam, between Frere and Midway, in the upstream of Estcourt. Although two lanes would be open to traffic during the long weekend, some delays could be expected in the vicinity of this construction site, she said.

“The rest of the route will have at least two lanes open to traffic in both directions for the duration of the long weekend.” According to Heyl, a high traffic peak can be expected today from midday to 6pm, and tomorrow from 6am to midday. She said traffic volumes were expected to be high on Sunday, from 6am to 6pm, in a northbound direction towards Gauteng.