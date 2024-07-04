Help the Denis Hurley Centre collect 10 052 books for Street Lit sales in Mandela Month

The vision of July 18 being Mandela Day is being spread across a whole month of July at the Denis Hurley Centre, with a month-long call-out to collect 10 052 quality second-hand books for their Street Lit booksellers, one for every day Madiba spent in prison.

The much-loved, feel-good, Durban-based entrepreneurship programme enables a team of homeless or formerly homeless men and women to earn a modest living, have a renewed life-purpose, and to encourage and enable people to read more books.

“With so many vendors selling books – and with new apprentice vendors joining the team – we need to keep them constantly supplied in quality books. So, we are launching a Durban-wide book drive for July: Mandela Month.

“The challenge is to collect just more than 10 000 books – one for every day he spent in prison! After all, books must have been one of the things that kept Madiba sane for 27 long years,” said project facilitator Illa Thompson.