DURBAN - A Sydenham resident who will be donating blood and platelets for the hundredth time on Saturday is encouraging everyone to “jump on board and donate.” For Zaid Aysen, the milestone of donating blood and blood platelets is not a personal achievement.

“I'm doing something that's going to help humanity so it's more about doing something I feel will benefit other people,” Aysen said.

Aysen said this type of donation benefited cancer patients and others in need.

The 38-year-old added that some in the Muslim community had a conservative attitude when it came to donating blood or organs.

Margaret Hamilton, a SANBS (South African National Blood Service) collections manager said they “saluted” Aysen for his contribution.

She said platelet donors gave platelets, which were part of the clotting factors of the blood and are given mainly to cancer patients and patients who've had extensive surgery with massive blood loss.

“We at SANBS are desperate for willing donors to join our Apheresis (collection of donor blood components) panel if they are A or B group donors,” she said.

- THE MERCURY