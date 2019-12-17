Henry the Nile crocodile turns 119









Durban - KwaZulu-Natal's oldest 'resident' has just celebrated his 119th birthday. On Monday, December 16, Crocworld Conservation Centre celebrated their oldest resident, Henry the Nile crocodile's 119th birthday.

Henry, a 5-metre-long, 500kg croc, arrived at the centre in 1985 as a mature 85-year-old and has enjoyed a life of leisure, fathering more than 10 000 offspring with his six female co-habitants.

For this year’s party, Food Lovers sponsored tasty treats for Henry, and visitors enjoyed a slice of cake in celebration of Henry’s birthday.

Visitors to the KZN South Coast this festive season have a number of exciting holiday activities to enjoy, with Crocworld Conservation Centre’s dedicated holiday programme at the top of the list.

Picture: Wynand Grobler





This unique conservation centre, located in Scottburgh, will give visitors of all ages the chance to enjoy a range of informative animal demonstrations, nature walks and even a not-to-be-missed reptile birthday party during the holiday programme, running until January 14.

Crocworld Conservation Centre will be open throughout the festive season from 8am to 5pm, with the exception of Christmas Day.

The Mercury