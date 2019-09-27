Here's how artificial intelligence is changing home security







Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic, fictional concept. Durban - Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic, fictional concept.

“The truth is we are living the future now,” says Charnel Hattingh, National Marketing and Communications Manager Fidelity ADT.



She says we are living in the fourth industrial revolution, digitisation, and the security industry is embracing digital transformation. “We are seeing disruptors in our industry so driving innovation is key,” she said..

So how is AI changing the security industry? According to Hattingh, security companies are using AI and Internet of Things (IoT) in a variety of creative ways.





For example, in 2017 Fidelity ADT partnered with an international leader in its field to bring SecureConnect to the market.





“This is an alarm system with connected features like smart plugs and switches, cameras and an app. It uses geolocation to determine if you are home or not and AI to suggest when you should arm your alarm if you are away from home. The system learns your behaviour over time. This includes when you arm and disarm your alarm, which doors you use and even how long they stay open. After a couple of weeks of learning, the system will notify you of any unusual behaviour, such as doors left open or forgetting to arm the alarm,” she said.

Along with that Fidelity ADT designed, built and patented an IoT communicator that collects alarm information from your alarm panel, including all alarm signals, AC failures and battery discharge rates.





“We have a learning algorithm that will determine when your battery will fail based on discharge rates, this will give us the ability to pro-actively replace your battery before it fails, ensuring continuance of service. We currently have over 12 000 of these communicators deployed country wide,” said Hattingh.

AI is also being used in community CCTV projects.





“Cameras are being deployed in communities that have the ability to learn what certain vehicles, people or behaviour looks like and can notify the contact centre if there is unusual behaviour. This increases our ability to respond pro-actively and we have already seen great results with this system.”

“I think we are only in our infancy with AI and IoT and we have a lot to learn but I cannot dispute that AI will have a significant role in security going forward,” she concluded.





