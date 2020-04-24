Here's the Durban Metro's six-point plan to boost the local economy battered by coronavirus

Durban - eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has outlined a number of interventions that will be implemented to assist the local economy, which has taken a massive blow in the wake of Covid-19.

Kaunda said the city will be driving a coordinated plan to mitigate against the impact of Covid-19 on the local tourism and industrial economy.

"Our plan entails amongst other things, linking affected industry players with the various funds announced by the national government, including the R200 million Tourism Relief Fund and the Solidarity Fund. We will also ensure that the municipality's own accommodation bookings will now be directed to small businesses like bed and breakfasts," he said.

Kaunda said the Metro's Economic Recovery Plan is anchored around eight pillars; safeguarding jobs, monitoring the city income and health of the economy, facilitating the city's share of national government support, supporting tourism and industrialisation programme, accelerating radical socio-economic transformation, supporting the township and informal economy, accelerating construction, infrastructure and investment projects and operationalising the Socio-Econimic Fund.

He said since the Covid-19 crisis has heavily affected six sectors of the economy; construction, manufacturing, tourism, retail, trade, finance and transport.

"Our plan recognises the need to ensure that the city remains financially viable, whilst investing in the economy, which creates jobs and prosperity. Working together with our partners, we will monitor the financial health of the municipality and our customers as the pandemic unfolds, and respond appropriately," he said.