Durban - As the New Year begins many people make resolutions to improve their health, finances and well-being. Something that can negatively impact each of these is your driving habits. If you are inclined to drive recklessly or do not employ defensive driving, it can negatively impact the resolutions you make.
The managing director of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, suggests making ‘driving resolutions’ that can help you achieve your ultimate health, financial strength and well-being.
Health : Protecting your health on the roads includes both driving safely to avoid injuries from crashes and driving with the right mindset. “South Africa is a nation that is vulnerable to road rage. Protect yourself from falling victim, or from becoming a perpetrator, by accepting that other drivers will make mistakes and break the law.
“While you cannot stop this, you can, however, control how you respond. Ask yourself whether refusing to let a taxi in is worth the spike in your blood pressure or the stress of blocking them off while not damaging your car. Rather accept that it is inevitable and resolve to respond in a way that is best for your health and safety.”
Finances : While writing off your vehicle is the ultimate financial loss as a result of bad driving habits, do not underestimate the financial impact of minor collisions either. “Bumper bashings, tussles with potholes or parking lot collisions are far more common than one might expect.