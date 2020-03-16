Here's where in KZN you can get tested for Covid-19

Durban - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has released a list of sites where KwaZulu-Natal residents can be tested for the coronavirus if they suspect that they be have been infected or may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the Covid-19 viral strain. Testing will be done at the Lancet Laboratories at sites across the province. These tests will cost R1400. Lancet said testing for now, even in private labs will be prioritised for individuals that fulfill epidemiological and clinical case definitions and only if referred by a doctor. "Epidemiological and travel information will still be collected on patients and all results will be shared with NICD which remains the reference centre for this epidemic," Lancet said. Residents can get tested at the following sites:

Lenmed La Verna Private Hospital -1 Convent Road, Ladysmith

Mediclinic Newcastle Private Hospital - 78 Bird Street, Newcastle Central

Life Empangeni Garden Clinic - 50 Biyela Street, Empangeni Central

Busamed Gateway Private Hospital - 36-38 Aurora Drive, Umhlanga Rocks, Umhlanga

Berea - 1st Floor, Mayet Medical Centre, 482 Randles Road, Sydenham

Ahmed Al-Khadi Private Hospital - 490 Jan Smuts Highway, Mayville

Life Chatsmed Private Hospital - Suite 121- 201 West Wing

Chatsmed Garden Hospital - 80 Woodhurst Drive, Chatsworth

JMH Isipingo Private Hospital Suite 2 Ground floor

Medical Towers Isipingo Hospital - 162 Phila Ndwandwe Rd, Isipingo Rail

Port Shepstone - 28 Bazley Street, Port Shepstone

Pietermaritzburg Suite - 205 Midlands Medical Centre, 162-166 Masukwana Street, Pietermaritzburg

Hilton Hilton Gardens - Hilton

Life Mt Edgecombe Private Hospital - 163 - 179 Redberry Rd, Rockford, Phoenix,

Life Entabeni Private Hospital - Suite 8 Level 3 West Wing Entabeni Hospital, 148 Mazisi Kunene Road

According to the NICD, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), continues to enhance outbreak response activities to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Since the commencement of the outbreak, the NICD, the NHLS laboratories and private laboratories have conducted a total of 2 405 tests to date. As of March 16, the NICD confirms an additional 11 new COVID-19 cases that have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the causative pathogen for COVID-19. This brings the country to a total of 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Gauteng

· A 33-year-old male who travelled to Spain

· A 68 year-old-female who travelled to Austria

· A 30-year-old male who travelled to India

· A 39-year-old male who travelled to the United States of America

· A 43-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America

· A 50-year-old male who travelled to France and the United Kingdom

· A 37-year-old who travelled to the United States of America, Dubai and Mexico

Western Cape

· A 39-year-old male who travelled to Canada

· A 15-year-old male who travelled to France

Limpopo

· A 29-year-old male who travelled to France and the Netherlands

Mpumalanga

· A 55-year-old male who travelled to France

The 11 patients have since been isolated and are receiving care. Furthermore, we wish to mention that there are two cases of local transmission, these are under investigation as we are in the process of conducting confirmation tests and following up on possible contacts that the patients may have come into contact with.

