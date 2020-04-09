Here's why you still have to pay school fees during the lockdown

Durban - Despite the impact of the lockdown, which has seen many families losing their income, the Department of Basic Education expects school fees to be paid during this period. The Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said school fees should be paid. “School fees must be paid, parents who are unable to pay must communicate with the school,” said Mhlanga. Asked if non-payment of school fees would affect workers’ salaries and school utility bills, Mhlanga said teachers were paid by the department and won’t be affected. “Teachers are paid in full by the department except for those who are employed by the School Governing Body (SGB) in which case there will be a problem,” he said.

The school nutrition programme could not happen outside school premises, as it was a school-based feeding programme, he said.

Paul Colditz, chief executive of the Federation for School Governing Bodies of SA, said parents were obliged to pay school fees even though there was no classroom teaching taking place.

“Parents are expected to pay the children’s school fees, but we understand that at this difficult time some parents stand to lose their jobs and others are experiencing salary cuts, so for such cases they can apply for exemptions in the payment of school fees; it can be partial exemption or full exemption depending on their gross income,” said Colditz.

Teachers and other school expenses that depended on the school fees would be hit hard, he said.

“We expect a drop in the payment of school fees so the teachers employed by the SGB, security, cleaners and other services dependent on the school fees will be affected, but they qualify to exercise benefits like the UIF and paid leave,” he said

The SA Democratic Teachers Union KZN secretary Nomarashiya Caluza, said they expected SGBs to come up with progressive ways of compensating those they employed.

The Mercury