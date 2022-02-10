Hero lifeguard hurt while rescuing man at beach in Ballito
DURBAN – A lifeguard stationed at a beach in Ballito was injured as he had to navigate through rocky terrain to rescue a man on Wednesday.
According to Paul Herbst from Medi Response, Advanced Life Support, paramedics responded to a Ballito beach for reports of drowning on Wednesday morning.
Herbst said when paramedics arrived, they found a patient and lifeguard on the shore after the lifeguard had performed a successful rescue. “Reports from the scene indicate that the individual had been swimming at an unprotected beach when he got into difficulty and was swept out to sea,” he said.
He said a lifeguard on patrol spotted the man and crossed rocky terrain to enter the water and perform the rescue. “The lifeguard was forced to swim to shore over the rocks, and both rescuer and the patient sustained injuries,” said Herbst.
Herbst said paramedics stabilised the man before transporting him to hospital for further care.
Medi Responded commended the lifeguard for an “excellent job done”.
Last month The Mercury shared the following safety tips from the National Sea Rescue Institute’s water-safety instructor, Mncedisi Hlalatuto, to stay safe while swimming:
- Swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty. Lifeguards are on duty at selected beaches during the summer school holidays. Listen to their advice and talk to them about safety on the beach that you are visiting. They are the experts on that beach. If lifeguards are not on duty, do not swim.
- Swim between the lifeguards’ flags. Teach children that if they swim between the lifeguards’ flags the lifeguards will be watching them and can help them, if there is a problem. Lifeguards watch swimmers very carefully between the flags – just wave an arm if you need help.
- Don’t drink alcohol and then swim.
- Don’t swim alone. Always swim with a buddy. If you are with a buddy while swimming, there is someone who can call for help if you need it and you can’t wave to the lifeguards or call for help yourself.
- Adult supervision and barriers to water are vital. Adults who are supervising children in or near water must be able to swim. This is vital if it is at a water body that does not have lifeguards on duty. It is extremely dangerous to get into the water to rescue someone, so rather throw something that floats to the person in difficulty and call for help: 112 from a cellphone and check for the nearest Sea Rescue station telephone number, before you visit a beach – put that number into your cellphone.
- Know how to survive rip currents. If you swim between the lifeguard flags, they will make sure that you are safe and well away from rip currents. If for some reason this is not possible, do not swim.
- Don’t attempt a rescue yourself. Call a lifeguard or the NSRI by dialling 112 from your cellphone for help. If you see someone in difficulty, call a lifeguard at once or dial the nearest NSRI station from your cellphone. After calling for help, try to throw something that floats to the person in difficulty. A rescue buoy, a ball, a foam surfboard and so on.
- Watch children who are using floating objects, toys or tyre tubes at the beach or on dams very carefully. Never use these if the wind might blow them away from the shallow water.
- Do not be distracted by your cellphone or social media.
- Learn how to do CPR. Have the emergency numbers saved in your phone.
- Learn how to swim.
