Hero lifeguard hurt while rescuing man at beach in Ballito

According to Paul Herbst from Medi Response, Advanced Life Support, paramedics responded to a Ballito beach for reports of drowning on Wednesday morning.

DURBAN – A lifeguard stationed at a beach in Ballito was injured as he had to navigate through rocky terrain to rescue a man on Wednesday.

Herbst said when paramedics arrived, they found a patient and lifeguard on the shore after the lifeguard had performed a successful rescue. “Reports from the scene indicate that the individual had been swimming at an unprotected beach when he got into difficulty and was swept out to sea,” he said.

He said a lifeguard on patrol spotted the man and crossed rocky terrain to enter the water and perform the rescue. “The lifeguard was forced to swim to shore over the rocks, and both rescuer and the patient sustained injuries,” said Herbst.

Herbst said paramedics stabilised the man before transporting him to hospital for further care.