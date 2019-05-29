Major General Johan Booysen

Durban - Former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Ngobeni has accused former KZN Hawks head Major-General Johan Booysen of lying about her before the state capture commission as part of a desperate attempt to “remain relevant”. Ngobeni, who resigned as KZN police boss last year, has written to the national police commissioner to apply for legal assistance as she prepares to state her case at the Zondo Commission.

While she declined to comment on her reasons for the application, The Mercury is in possession of a copy of the letter in which she cited her reasons for needing legal assistance.

According to the letter, addressed to Lieutenant-General Khehla John Sitole, Ngobeni stated that she was contacted by the Zondo Commission last month via a phone call and a letter.

Ngobeni wrote that the allegations made against her were an attack on the office of the provincial commissioner of police and her personal integrity.

Ngobeni, who has applied for the right to cross-examine Booysen to expose the alleged lies, said the claims made about her could not be left unchallenged.

Ngobeni rejected allegations levelled against her by Booysen that she ordered him to end the investigation into a possibly corrupt procurement deal, related to accommodation for police for the 2010 World Cup, involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.

In her letter Ngobeni said that when she assumed her duties as KZN police boss she had been told by her predecessor, the late Major-General Bongani Ntanjana and then-national police commissioner General Bheki Cele that she should not interfere as all preparations for the 2010 Fifa World Cup had been finalised.

When contacted for comment, Cele refused to comment, saying he did not have the letter in front of him.

Ngobeni said she wanted to state her case.

“I will show and tell the commission of inquiry that implications of Major-General Booysen against me on state capture are baseless, except for a motive of trying to be relevant.”

Ngobeni’s letter disputed this, saying “I have a confirmation of payment, a witness and a statement from the service provider confirming that I paid”.

In her letter, Ngobeni claimed that she never stopped the investigation as she did not have the authority to do so.

Speaking to The Mercury this week, Booysen called Ngobeni a liar.

“If I had to be cross-examined I would repeat exactly what I said before the Zondo Commission. She is a liar herself if she calls me a liar.

“She needs to stop wasting taxpayers’ money by asking for a lawyer. I went before the commission without a lawyer. I went on my own.

“She wants a lawyer because she is a liar,” he said.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said he was not personally aware of a letter from Ngobeni to the commissioner.

“Should there be such a request it will be a matter between the national commissioner and the person making such a request, until at least the outcome of the request is finalised.

“Until then such matters may not be discussed in the public domain,” he said.

Zondo Commission spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela declined to comment, saying that it was an internal matter.

