Hibberdene children’s holiday home in need of repair

DURBAN - THE Mercury Hibberdene Children’s Holiday Home is appealing for public assistance to help repair the 81-year-old building.

Nishi Naidoo, the manager of the seaside holiday home for underprivileged children, said the home’s leaking roof was the issue that needed urgent attention.

She said the home had been closed for over a year, and was recently reopened to host children.

She said that during rainy weather, water leaked through the ceiling and on to the walls in the children’s dormitory.

“When it leaks, it goes into the rooms where the children are sleeping … We are concerned about the safety of the kids because what if there is heavy rainfall, and the kids come here and the place is flooded?”

Naidoo said, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the home’s sponsors had pulled out.

“We are in dire need of funds. We don’t want our home to close down because the objective of this home is to give underprivileged children a free holiday,” said Naidoo.

Apart from the leaking roof, there was a lot of general maintenance that needed to be done, she said.

“We have a lot of old and damaged leaking pipes, and electrical cables that have been damaged through heavy lightning storms,” said Naidoo.

The building’s walls also had cracks and needed a fresh coat of paint.

“We are pleading with the public to come to the party, even if some people can assist by offering their services and not necessarily just financially.”

Naidoo called on plumbers, electricians and painters to assist and also appealed for tree-fellers to trim the overgrown trees at the home.

“Our concern is to keep the building safe for the kids, and my family and I, who live here, as well as the staff who work here, and to make sure it is a safe and secure environment,” added Naidoo.

Naidoo added that the home’s 10 solar geysers were damaged due to the proximity to the sea and needed to be replaced, however, the insurance excess amounted to R40 000.

“Right now, we can make do with six geysers, which would cost about R24 000 just for the excess.”

She added that some of the fun activities that the children look forward to could no longer be offered due to damaged equipment.

“We haven’t had trampolines for the past three years and kids love jumping on trampolines.

“We need sponsors for that as we had to take the mats off because they were so damaged and the springs were rusted,” said Naidoo.

The home hosted 40 children from orphanages in Empangeni, at a camp over the Easter long weekend, and will be running a winter camp in July.

To contribute to the maintenance of The Mercury Children’s Holiday Home or the upcoming winter camp, where the home wants to host 50 children, contact Naidoo on 083 279 8178 or email [email protected]

