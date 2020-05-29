High absenteeism rate as KZN teachers start first day

Cape Town – Teacher unions were locked in a meeting with KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education head Dr Enock Nzama last night over their concerns about schools reopening on Monday. The province’s 90 000-strong teaching staff were expected to start working yesterday, however the department conceded that there had been absenteeism recorded at some schools. Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “Our call centre has been calling schools and they have determined that there is absenteeism. In some schools all the teachers are there, in others only half and in others only a quarter.” Mahlambi would not comment on whether the teachers who defied the instruction to come to school would face any sanctions and said the department would be working with the unions to find an amicable solution. “As we speak, the HOD, Dr Nzama, is in a meeting with the unions to try to find a solution,” he said.

Mahlambi also admitted there were schools that were not ready yesterday.

“We did not want a situation where teachers start and have to stop - in the areas where we knew that we were not ready, we informed principals that they should inform the teachers not to come.”

At least one union said irrespective of the outcome of the meeting, teachers who were its members would not be in class on Monday when Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils return.

It said some of their members had reported for duty yesterday and registered unhappiness over the state of readiness at their schools.

National Teachers Union president Allen Thompson said he visited several schools where he found problems, as water tanks were delivered in April but never installed and toilets were in shocking condition.

“We maintain our position that teachers should not go to school. As far as we are concerned there is no schooling on Monday," he said.

"We have also engaged with the Human Rights Commission to register our unhappiness with the department continuing with the reopening of schools.”

Thompson said the outcome of yesterday’s meeting would not change their position.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu did not visit schools yesterday as expected, as he was called away to an urgent meeting with Premier Sihle Zikalala.

He was represented at the oversight visit to Unobhala High School in Enkanyezini by the MEC for Finance, Ravi Pillay.

Pillay said he was happy with what he saw at the school and believed it was ready to accommodate pupils.

Contractors were however still busy putting in the water and washing stations. “This school is ready, everything is in place and even the personal protective equipment is here - I inspected that myself. While the school has running water, water tanks have been installed just in case."

Pillay said the school had 15 teachers but only nine were present, one was on study leave and five were not accounted for.

Other unions could not be reached yesterday as they were still in the meeting.

During a visit to schools in Durban yesterday, teachers were seen having their temperatures screened and their hands sanitised as they entered the school premises.

Nosipho Mjwaha, a teacher at Qhilika High School in uMlazi, said she was excited and ready to resume teaching.

“I have been missing my kids so much and I'm happy that their academic year won’t be wasted. When we began this year, everyone had great dreams and to be back at school makes me happy that some of those dreams will be fulfilled,” she said.

According to Mjwaha, teachers were going to emphasise good hygiene practices with pupils to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“They must exercise social distance, wear masks all the time, sanitise and wash their hands.

"They must understand that this is done to protect ­themselves and protect others as well,” said Mjwaha.

The Mercury