High-flyers share their secrets to success

Crawford College and Durban Girls’ College celebrated excellent matric results as pupils appeared on the Independent Examinations Board Outstanding Achievements lists. Sarah Dunford, of Crawford International La Lucia, said that the matric year was definitely a challenging year.

“I kept a close circle of friends and that helped keep the balance. I also worked hard and that helped to carry me throughout the year.” Sarah added that she had applied to study in the Netherlands. “I have applied to study biology and I have received a conditional offer and based on my final results they will make a decision. The 2024 matric class should keep their heads up even though the year seems like it takes for ever. There is a lot of pressure, but remind yourself it will be okay and give it your best shot.”

Dhivya Naicker, 18, of Crawford International North Coast, said it was a challenging year. “I played netball to keep my mind fresh, focused and activated. I plan to go to Stellenbosch University to study bioinformatics and computational biology. I would advise matric pupils to start working with your past exam papers as early as possible and then find balance and something that brings you joy outside of academics.” “You work your hardest, you will definitely reap your reward at the end of the day. I think all the stress and anxiety makes the good moments all that much better. I also enjoyed our matric dance.”

Yasti Subramoney, 18, of Durban Girls’ College, plans to study medicine at UCT or Tuks this year. “We live in a country with inequality and I want to help where I can,” she said. She said she had experienced a lot of anxiety during the final exams but managed to get through it with support from her friends and family.

“I did my best and that’s what matters to me.” Yasti said as one of the deputy head girls of the school, she had an outlet to release some of the pressure as the school held many events which she took part in. She said the year was remarkable as a whole.

“Our aim after Covid was to bring back the spirit of the school and a sense of belonging. We brought back the sisterhood.” Her advice is to keep up to date with school work. “As long as you keep up with homework and with the workload it reduces stress when it comes to trials and final exams.” Zoë Pearson, 18, also of Durban Girls’ College, will be moving to the Netherlands this year to study biomedical engineering.

She said what went into choosing this degree was her love for art, biology and science, coupled with her passion to help people. “The field is so innovative and creative and it’s about helping people,” she said, adding that things like prosthetics cost a lot of money and she would like to make these types of things more cost effective. Zoë said that her final exams went much better than expected as the school prepared them by putting an emphasis on the trial exams.

What worked for Zoë was striking a balance between school work and having fun. She said spending time with friends, family and church was important. “Fill your cup and pour it out into exams. Family can centre you and bring you back to Earth.” Zoë’s advice for this year’s cohort was to find creative ways to study to make it less boring.

“Go study at the library or take study walks in your neighbourhood with your notes. It’s a breath of fresh air instead of sitting at your desk,” she said. She added that sharing notes and getting support from fellow matric pupils also helped. “You shouldn’t do it alone.” Fellow Durban Girls’ College pupil, Nicole Glendining, 18, who has applied to study engineering at UCT, said the exams were quite challenging but trials prepared her for the final exams.

According to Nicole, what benefited her the most was sleep. “I would say that you have to prioritise sleeping well.” She said matric was stressful and advised this year’s matric pupils to work hard.