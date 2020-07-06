High posts vacancy rate hinders service delivery in KZN

Durban - Several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal are struggling to deliver services due to a high vacancy rate in critical posts. The situation is so critical that some municipalities in the province are without a municipal manager or a chief financial officer. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the 16% vacancy rate at senior management was a serious concern to the local sphere of government. Hlomuka’s concerns come after the office of Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu recently complained about the quality of leadership of municipalities. Makwetu, in his briefing to Parliament recently, highlighted numerous challenges facing municipalities, including leadership problems, failure to follow protocols and failure to take corrective action.

Hlomuka said, “The current vacancy rate at senior management level in municipalities is 16.7%. This includes six municipal managers and nine chief financial officer positions. This is of great concern to us and we continue to urge municipalities to expedite the filling of these vacancies.

“We continue to support municipalities with a standard Anti-Fraud and Anti-Corruption Strategy, the objective of which is to create a culture within municipalities which promotes public service by adopting measures to prevent, detect and investigate fraud and corruption. We can also report that 100% of appointed municipal managers and senior managers have undergone competency assessments,” he said.

EFF provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza said the situation needed urgent intervention or municipalities would remain in crisis for a long time.

“The reason those vacancies have not been filled is because there is no money to pay that person, or they have not identified a cadre who is qualified enough to fill that position or they do not agree at the political level on the cadre who should fill that position,” he said.

IFP spokesperson on Cogta, Bonginkosi Kunene, said the revelations in the A-G’s report confirmed what they had long identified as the source of the problem.

“The municipal manager is the head of the institution, if they are not there who is putting in place plans for that municipality and monitoring the performance of the other managers. If there is no CFO or properly qualified person, we may as well be pouring taxpayers’ money down the drain.”

He said the lack of leadership always manifested itself in the state of disarray the municipalities were currently in.

“There is no service delivery, towns are dirty and infrastructure is crumbling everywhere.

“When it comes to service delivery, rural communities that do not burn tyres if they have no water, are the last to be attended to by municipalities,” he said.

