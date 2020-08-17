High pupil absenteeism rate a concern to KZN Education Department

Durban – The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal is disturbed by the high absenteeism rate in schools, saying a high number of pupils have failed to return to schools since they opened in June. In a memorandum sent to principals last week, the department revealed many pupils had not returned and asked the principals to provide the reasons for their absence. Grade 7 and 12 pupils returned to schools in June, while all grades were expected back at the end of this month. The department previously claimed the attendance had been very high since the schools reopened. The memorandum, authored by one of the officials last week, said: “A high number of pupils have not returned to schools since the reopening of schools. This can be attributed to various reasons, including but not limited to sickness, anxiety and comorbidities. “School principals are therefore requested to provide the circuit manager with the numbers of pupils who may have not returned and the reasons therefore,” it said.

The memorandum also provided the principals with a form they should complete and return before tomorrow.

The form requires information on how many children had not returned due to parental anxiety due to comorbidities; those who had not returned due to health reasons; those who had not returned for unknown reasons; and those who had not come back for any other reason.

One principal, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the circular was an admission that the department had not been honest with regard to attendance.

“At last the department is acknowledging that there is a very high absentee rate.”

A Durban high school teacher, who also asked not to be named, described the attendance rate in schools as “bad”.

“The pupils come and sometimes they do not come. But the attendance is largely dependent on what is happening in the communities. As soon as there are one or two cases identified, there is a problem.

“When the schools reopened our attendance was around 95%, and then a parent died.

“That really shook the school community and currently our attendance rate is around 60% to 65%. Some Grade 12 pupils only come to school when they know that there is a test they must write.

“We have decided that we are going to write a pre-trial exam, so we can see if the child is ready or not, and we can call the parents in and inform them that their child is not up to speed and they must decide whether they want their child to write exams this year or next year,” said the teacher.

He said it would be difficult for them to give the department reasons why pupils were not at school.

“We cannot give reasons because parents are not giving us reasons.”

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they were monitoring the school attendance rate.

“Speaking on numbers is a challenge because they fluctuate; the situation is that this is a pandemic and there are new facts every day.

“For instance, if a teacher tests positive on Friday, on Monday that teacher will not be in school. That is the reality of this situation,” he said.

