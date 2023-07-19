Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

High speed chase from the Bluff leads to recovery of suspicious vehicle with housebreaking tools in uMlazi

Housebreaking tools were found in a suspicious vehicle following a high speed chase from the Bluff to uMlazi.

Housebreaking tools were found in a suspicious vehicle following a high speed chase from the Bluff to uMlazi. Picture: Blue Security

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban - Members from SAPS and Blue Security were involved in a high speed chase of a suspicious vehicle flagged in the Fynnlands area of the Bluff on Tuesday.

Blue Security operations manager Max Naicker said the security company’s Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) officers and two armed response officers swiftly responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle being chased by Brighton Beach SAPS in Fynnlands.

Naicker said the high speed chase ended in uMlazi, where the Blue Security team intercepted the vehicle.

“The suspects abandoned the car in A Section, uMlazi, and fled on foot,”he said. According to Naicker, following the collaborative response from SAPS members from uMlazi, Wentworth, and Brighton Beach, it was discovered that the vehicle was fitted with false plates.

“We found a number of housebreaking tools, computer boxes, bolt cutters and other tools in the vehicle, which was linked to attempted thefts in the Bluff area,” he said.

More on this

In an unrelated incident, Naicker said Blue Security’s armed response officer apprehended a housebreaking suspect in Umhlatuzana in Chatsworth on Saturday.

He said when the member arrived at the scene a neighbour informed him that the suspect was still inside the property.

“He cautiously entered the property and discovered that the suspect had forcefully opened the burglar gate and gained access to the kitchen.

“The suspect was stripping the geyser, and the officer immediately apprehended him and handed him over to Bayview SAPS,” he said.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

SAPSDurbanCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe