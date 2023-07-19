High speed chase from the Bluff leads to recovery of suspicious vehicle with housebreaking tools in uMlazi

Durban - Members from SAPS and Blue Security were involved in a high speed chase of a suspicious vehicle flagged in the Fynnlands area of the Bluff on Tuesday. Blue Security operations manager Max Naicker said the security company’s Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) officers and two armed response officers swiftly responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle being chased by Brighton Beach SAPS in Fynnlands.

Naicker said the high speed chase ended in uMlazi, where the Blue Security team intercepted the vehicle. “The suspects abandoned the car in A Section, uMlazi, and fled on foot,”he said. According to Naicker, following the collaborative response from SAPS members from uMlazi, Wentworth, and Brighton Beach, it was discovered that the vehicle was fitted with false plates. “We found a number of housebreaking tools, computer boxes, bolt cutters and other tools in the vehicle, which was linked to attempted thefts in the Bluff area,” he said.

In an unrelated incident, Naicker said Blue Security’s armed response officer apprehended a housebreaking suspect in Umhlatuzana in Chatsworth on Saturday. He said when the member arrived at the scene a neighbour informed him that the suspect was still inside the property. “He cautiously entered the property and discovered that the suspect had forcefully opened the burglar gate and gained access to the kitchen.